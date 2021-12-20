Shibli Faraz survives assassination bid

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz here Sunday survived in a militant attack near Dara Adam Khel area of Kohat while the driver received bullet injuries, said police spokesman. According to details, the Federal Minister was en route from his native town Kohat to Peshawar when some unknown militants opened fire on his car near Dara Adam Khel area. As a result, the driver of his car received injuries while he remained safe. The drive was rushed to hospital at Peshawar.

Meanwhile, police contingent reached to the spot and started investigations after collecting evidences from the site. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that there were reports of firing on the vehicle of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz at Dara Adamkhel while he was going to Kohat.

In a tweet, he said with the grace of Allah Almighty he has survived the attack. He said that unfortunately the driver, who was seriously injured in the attack was taken to hospital. The minister strongly condemned the attack.