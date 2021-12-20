ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
EU warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

DUBLIN: A European Commissioner said on Sunday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s refusal to compromise on Brexit was “untenable” and called on him not to let Conservative Party “machinations” determine his replacement for Brexit minister David Frost.

EU warns Britain: Don't press the emergency Brexit button

EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, Ireland’s appointment to the European Commission, said she hoped that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and other big issues would help nudge Britain to reciprocate on concessions made by Brussels. The resignation on Saturday of Frost, a core architect of Johnson’s tumultuous Brexit strategy, raised questions about the future tone of the EU divorce and the immediate course of talks on Northern Ireland.

UK EU Brexit Mairead McGuinness Pm Boris Johnson

Comments

