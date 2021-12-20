Saudi FM calls on PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Appreciating the Saudi initiative to convene the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan.

The prime minister urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan. The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud who called on him on Sunday.

The prime minister conveyed cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. To alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan remained committed to facilitate humanitarian organizations working from Pakistan for their humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the continued well-being of the people of Afghanistan, the Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs. 5 billion, which comprises of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

On Pak-Saudi bilateral relations, the prime minister underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, which is based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the gross-roots level.

Recalling his visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2021, the Prime Minister highlighted the assiduous follow-up on the decisions taken and stressed the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

Thanking the prime minister for hosting the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Prince Faisal expressed hope that the session would be instrumental in mobilizing the international community to support the people of Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds. He also underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to its strong relationship with Pakistan, based on bonds of brotherhood.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close fraternal elations, marked by close cooperation and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is a member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and steadfastly supports the Kashmir cause.

