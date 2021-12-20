ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saudi FM calls on PM Khan

Naveed Butt 20 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Appreciating the Saudi initiative to convene the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan.

The prime minister urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan. The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud who called on him on Sunday.

The prime minister conveyed cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. To alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan remained committed to facilitate humanitarian organizations working from Pakistan for their humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the continued well-being of the people of Afghanistan, the Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs. 5 billion, which comprises of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

On Pak-Saudi bilateral relations, the prime minister underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, which is based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the gross-roots level.

Recalling his visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2021, the Prime Minister highlighted the assiduous follow-up on the decisions taken and stressed the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

Thanking the prime minister for hosting the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Prince Faisal expressed hope that the session would be instrumental in mobilizing the international community to support the people of Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds. He also underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to its strong relationship with Pakistan, based on bonds of brotherhood.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close fraternal elations, marked by close cooperation and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is a member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and steadfastly supports the Kashmir cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OIC humanitarian situation in Afghanistan Saudi FM calls on PM Khan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Saudi FM calls on PM Khan

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

Warsak Canal system: Centre refuses to release more funds for remodeling

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Afghan govt urged to abide by UN, OIC principles

OIC for immediate, unified action

Manchin gives thumbs down to Biden’s $1.75trn investment bill

EU warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

Read more stories