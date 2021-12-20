ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
FBR and NUST ink MoU

Press Release 20 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Building further on its outreach and awareness drive to maximize tax compliance, FBR is engaging with country’s youth enrolled at various universities across Pakistan. In this regard, a simple ceremony was held at NUST Head Office to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Islamabad and Federal Board of Revenue (HQs), Islamabad.

The MoU was signed by Dr Adnan Maqsood Director Academics, NUST and Muhammad Asad Tahir, Chief FATE/Director (Media), FBR. The MoU is aimed to promote tax culture and awareness amongst the future generation through citizenship education programs. It encompasses establishment of Tax Awareness & Compliance Society (TACS) to function as a vibrant platform to ensure students participation in tax awareness and compliance activities by engaging them through awareness walks, declamation contests, focused group discussions, and dramatic performances etc. Furthermore, the MOU also encapsulates enhancing employability skills of the students through on campus trainings in tax filing areas and thereby capitalising on the demographic dividend of the country.

It was also agreed between the two organizations, that customized module about taxation will be offered to students at BS(Hons) for degree programs such as Management, Accountancy, Economics, Finance, and Marketing.

