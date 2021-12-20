FBR and NUST ink MoU

ISLAMABAD: Building further on its outreach and awareness drive to maximize tax compliance, FBR is engaging with country’s youth enrolled at various universities across Pakistan. In this regard, a simple ceremony was held at NUST Head Office to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Islamabad and Federal Board of Revenue (HQs), Islamabad.

The MoU was signed by Dr Adnan Maqsood Director Academics, NUST and Muhammad Asad Tahir, Chief FATE/Director (Media), FBR. The MoU is aimed to promote tax culture and awareness amongst the future generation through citizenship education programs. It encompasses establishment of Tax Awareness & Compliance Society (TACS) to function as a vibrant platform to ensure students participation in tax awareness and compliance activities by engaging them through awareness walks, declamation contests, focused group discussions, and dramatic performances etc. Furthermore, the MOU also encapsulates enhancing employability skills of the students through on campus trainings in tax filing areas and thereby capitalising on the demographic dividend of the country.

It was also agreed between the two organizations, that customized module about taxation will be offered to students at BS(Hons) for degree programs such as Management, Accountancy, Economics, Finance, and Marketing.

