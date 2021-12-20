Faisalabad DC describes exporters as ‘economic soldiers’

FAISALABAD: Industrial sector of Faisalabad has infused a new spirit of dynamism and the district administration is trying its optimum best to further improve the local infrastructure to facilitate it with a focus on the value-added textile sector, said Ali Shahzad Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad.

Addressing the business community in the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), he appreciated the role of exporters in strengthening the national economy, providing much needed revenue to the Government and creating maximum job opportunities for the burgeoning population. He particularly commended the role of the export sector who continued to work even during the pandemic and thus played its pivotal role in nullifying the ill impacts of global slowdown.

He termed exporters as economic soldiers who are fighting on this front and trying to bolster the national economy. He said that infrastructure will be developed in a planned manner which will serve the industrial sector to continue its productive activities without any hassle. About Millat Industrial Estate, he said that its problems would be resolved in consultation with the stakeholders and he will also take up its issues with the relevant ministries to build a housing society exclusively for the workers of this industrial estate over 12 acres of land. He said that this proposed project could also be discussed with the Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) to ensure its early completion.

Earlier, Mian Kashif Zia, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association North Zone, gave a brief introduction of his association and said that PHMA is an apex body of Knitwear & Hosiery Garments. “It has more than 2000 members, comprising of large, medium and small enterprises across the country”, he said and added that this sector is producing highly value-added products and contributing more than 3.8 Billion US dollars towards national exchequer. He said that PHMA also has offices in Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi.

He said that Millat Industrial Estate is a major cluster of Value-Added Textile sector in Faisalabad which is not only providing employment to the workers but also playing its key role in earning precious foreign exchange for the country. He said that despite its contribution, the roads in Millat Industrial Estate are in shambles. He requested the Deputy Commissioner to construct two-way roads in it in order to accommodate the increasing traffic load. He also highlighted the issues regarding encroachments, parking plazas, Faisalabad Master Plan 2021-41 and environment pollution.

Former Chairman PHMA Muhammad Amjad Khawaja offered Vote of Thanks and said that the people like you are a valuable asset for our country who are contributing their productive role in the development of the country. Later, Mian Kashif Zia, Chairman PHMA, presented an honorary shield to Ali Shahzad, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad.

