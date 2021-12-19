Two dacoits killed, three cop hurt in encounter

ISLAMABAD: Two dacoits were killed and three policemen injured in an exchange of fire in Rawalpindi city during the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident took place when police tried to apprehend the outlaws on receiving a report of a robbery, triggering the exchange of fire between the two sides in Bahria Town Phase VIII.

During the clash, two dacoits from a group wanted in several police reports of street crimes in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were killed.

The injured policemen were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, with one of them said to be in critical condition.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that Wajid and Arshad of Bilal gang were among the robbers killed in the police encounter, while search for the three other dacoits continue.

