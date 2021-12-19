One killed, 10 hurt in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least one person was killed, 10 others injured and several vehicles damaged in a bomb blast here in the provincial capital on Saturday. The CTD sources said that a bomb attached with a motorcycle parked in busy market of Qandhari Bazaar of Quetta exploded with big bang.

As a result of explosion, one person was killed and 10 others including three women were injured. Several vehicles were also damaged in the blast. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. Security forces cordoned off the area and gathered evidences from site of the blast.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemning the terrorist activity has said that elements involved in such incidents would not be spared at any cost. He also directed to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

Bizenjo said that provision of security to public lives and properties was responsibility of the government and it will use all resources in this connection. He also directed to enhance security measures in the city.