Size of Punjab ADP increased by Rs 85bn, says CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that volume of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the current fiscal year has been increased by Rs 85 billion which will ensure progress in the country.

With this increase, the volume of the annual development program has reached Rs 645 billion, the CM said, adding: “The current development program is the largest development program in the history of Punjab and this program will create new chapters of progress in the province.”

The CM further said the PTI-led government was given a five year mandate and it would complete this constitutional tenure. However, the conspirators would continue to bewail during this period, he added.

