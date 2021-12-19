ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

AFP 19 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Saturday confirmed veteran diplomat Denise Campbell Bauer as the country’s next ambassador to France.

Bauer, 57, served as the US ambassador to Belgium between 2013 and 2017 and is also known as a nonprofit leader and advocate for women in politics.

Bauer’s confirmation comes as Washington seeks to mend fences with Paris after a bitter row over a scrapped submarine deal.

Nominated by President Joe Biden in July, Bauer was confirmed by the Senate during a marathon series of votes in the early hours of Saturday.

When announcing Bauer’s nomination earlier this summer, the White House praised her “collaborative leadership style, high ethics standards, and crisis management skills.” A former journalist, Bauer took an active part in Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns, and in 2019 became head of the “Women for Biden” advocacy group in the runup to the 2020 election. Bauer, who speaks fluent French, will also be the US ambassador to Monaco.

france US Senate Bauer Denise Campbell Bauer

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

FMs, delegates arrive

5,000 security personnel deployed

OIC office in Kabul to assume responsibility

Afghanistan: All set for OIC-CFM moot today

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Read more stories