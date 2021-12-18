Minister for framing policy to check burgeoning population growth

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar demanded that House should make a policy regarding increasing population. While responding to the question regarding population, Population Welfare Minister said that according to the estimates in 2047 population of Pakistan will be 500 million.

While responding to the supplementary question Hashim said that no government gave attention to the issue of population explosion after former president Ayub Khan. We are working with fourteen hundred Ulema in ten districts of Punjab regarding creating awareness among the masses about the issue of population explosion. PTI MPA Ayesha Iqbal termed the population explosion a time bomb.

The session started two hours late under the chair of Panel Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad. The house also passed the adjournment motion against the increase of the prices of DAP fertiliser.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that Punjab had enacted record legislation in the last three years while in the first four months of the current parliamentary year about 20 laws had been passed and about 40 are under consideration that would be presented in the Assembly soon.

President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, President Press Gallery Afzaal Talib, Secretary Abbas Naqvi and other senior journalists were also present on the occasion.

Raja Basharat said that fulfilling the trust placed in him by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he would strive fully to enact full legislation next year as well. The Law Minister further said that the performance of the Law and Order Committee headed by him was also exemplary which held 90 meetings during last three years. He said that the culprits of Sialkot tragedy would be punished severely. He said that a three-member committee of public prosecutors for the Sialkot tragedy was constantly monitoring the challan to keep the trial free from any legal flaw.

Raja Basharat said that further reforms were being worked out to prevent incidents like escape of prisoners from court lockups. He said that in addition to his efforts, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had always given full support in solving the problems of journalists.

Earlier in his address, Arshad Ansari said that Raja Basharat had solved the problems of the journalist community in his every tenure on priority basis. He said that most of the work in Journalists’ Colony had been done by the present government for which he was grateful to the Chief Minister Punjab.

Later, while answering the questions of the journalists, Raja Basharat said that PML-N had won its own seat at Khanewal by election, however, where they win, the vote gets respect and where they lose, they make noise of rigging. He said that all political decisions of PTI were taken by mutual consultation at the party level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021