Closure of schools: Educational Services Association obtains restraining orders

KARACHI: Educational Services Association has acquired restraining orders against the Cantonment Board regarding closure of schools.

Zubair Ahmed, General Secretary of Educational Services Association Sindh & APPSCA, has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff to look in to this matter as the future of more than 10 lacs students is at stake. “Education is a fundamental right and it should remain in the neighbourhood close to the residence of children.”

Zubair Ahmed has asserted that matter is also of the highest magnitude, and said “just imagine if these schools shut down their operations the number of out-of-schools students will subsequently increase enormously and as collateral unemployment will increase drastically.”

“Looking at the current situation none of the governments (fed or local) have the capacity to give admissions to this amount of students and more over cantonments themselves don’t have schools to enroll these number of children. Once again it is request to the federal and provincial governments, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff to look into the matter and make ways to spread education and provide relief to the private education sector.”

