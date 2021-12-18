‘Gas crisis is creating serious problems for industry’

KARACHI: United Business Group (UBG) Patron in Chief, S M Muneer has said that the gas crisis creating serious problems for the industry.

He expressed these views while addressing a dinner hosted by UBG Presidential Candidate Dr Noman Butt, Senior Vice Presidential Candidate Mohammad Hanif Gohar and other candidates at a local hotel, he expressed fear that if gas is not available, industries will be shut down and exports will be cut off? The efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the development of AIS will also be affected.

He alleged that the ruling group of FPCCI has failed to give any positive suggestions throughout its tenure to the government which has made the Pakistani business community frustrated. S M Muneer said that the FPCCI was once again heading towards financial crisis. He said that the performance of our opposition group is zero during the last two years.

Zubair Tufail said that the group occupying the federation has been manipulating the federation for the last two years. The funds of the federation are being used unnecessarily.

