BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 17, 2021). ==================================== BR...
18 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 17, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,900.68
High: 44,000.95
Low: 43,555.05
Net Change: (+) 169.48
Volume (000): 105,081
Value (000): 6,131,288
Makt Cap (000) 1,814,407,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,329.73
NET CH. (-) 15.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,645.73
NET CH. (+) 89.5
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,700.24
NET CH. (+) 61.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,402.71
NET CH. (-) 10.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,769.83
NET CH. (+) 20.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,020.00
NET CH. (+) 35.40
------------------------------------
As on: 17-December-2021
====================================
