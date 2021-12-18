KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 17, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,900.68 High: 44,000.95 Low: 43,555.05 Net Change: (+) 169.48 Volume (000): 105,081 Value (000): 6,131,288 Makt Cap (000) 1,814,407,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,329.73 NET CH. (-) 15.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,645.73 NET CH. (+) 89.5 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,700.24 NET CH. (+) 61.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,402.71 NET CH. (-) 10.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,769.83 NET CH. (+) 20.33 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,020.00 NET CH. (+) 35.40 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-December-2021 ====================================

