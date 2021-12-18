Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
18 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (December 17, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 180.20 180.70 DKK 26.71 26.81
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.20 47.70 NOK 19.49 19.59
UAE DIRHAM 50.00 50.50 SEK 19.42 19.52
EURO 200.00 202.00 AUD $ 126.50 128.00
UK POUND 235.00 238.00 CAD $ 138.00 140.00
JAPANI YEN 1.54240 1.56240 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40
CHF 191.59 192.59 CHINESE YUAN 27.00 28.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
