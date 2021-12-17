PPP stages anti-govt protests in various cities over gas crisis

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday staged demonstrations across the country, criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government over the ongoing gas crisis.

Protests against the gas shortages were held in Jamshoro, Quetta, different areas of Karachi, Loralai, Badin, Kasur, Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Pasrur, Khushab, Shaheed Benazirabad, and other cities.

Addressing a demonstration in Karachi, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani termed the PTI government inefficient and incompetent.

Sindh, Balochistan facing acute gas shortage

"This inefficient federal government that has been imposed on us ... spoke about 'Naya Pakistan' and used to claim that people would be coming to Pakistan to look for jobs in the future," he said.

"Today, there is no gas in Karachi and the price of electricity has increased."

Consumers in Sindh are facing immense difficulty due to the shortage of gas. Sindh is witnessing a severe gas crisis and it intensified further as the SSGCL suspended gas supply to non-export industries and CNG stations.

Export-oriented industries are also facing low or no gas drop problems, a member of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) to Business Recorder.

On November 12, Minister for Energy Hammad Azar stated at the floor of the National Assembly that the government would ensure gas supply three times a day to households for cooking.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said on Tuesday that deregulation of the gas sector is going to take place and private companies would provide gas to the people after importing it.

Govt decides to deregulate gas sector

Earlier, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in a letter sent to PM Imran Khan had conveyed his deep concern over incessant and prolonged gas outages across Sindh, saying that gas production from Sindh is between 2,700-3,000 mmcfd, while the SSGC was supplying less than 1,200 mmcfd to the province.

A member of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) told Business Recorder on condition of anonymity that the industrial fraternity of Karachi is already suffering because of the high cost of doing business, and suspension of gas supply would prove detrimental for the industry and worsen the economic crisis.