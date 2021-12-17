ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP stages anti-govt protests in various cities over gas crisis

  • Protests were held in Karachi, Sukkur, Kasur, Rawalpindi, Khushab, Pasrur, Loralai, Quetta and other cities
BR Web Desk 17 Dec 2021

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday staged demonstrations across the country, criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government over the ongoing gas crisis.

Protests against the gas shortages were held in Jamshoro, Quetta, different areas of Karachi, Loralai, Badin, Kasur, Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Pasrur, Khushab, Shaheed Benazirabad, and other cities.

Addressing a demonstration in Karachi, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani termed the PTI government inefficient and incompetent.

Sindh, Balochistan facing acute gas shortage

"This inefficient federal government that has been imposed on us ... spoke about 'Naya Pakistan' and used to claim that people would be coming to Pakistan to look for jobs in the future," he said.

"Today, there is no gas in Karachi and the price of electricity has increased."

Consumers in Sindh are facing immense difficulty due to the shortage of gas. Sindh is witnessing a severe gas crisis and it intensified further as the SSGCL suspended gas supply to non-export industries and CNG stations.

Export-oriented industries are also facing low or no gas drop problems, a member of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) to Business Recorder.

On November 12, Minister for Energy Hammad Azar stated at the floor of the National Assembly that the government would ensure gas supply three times a day to households for cooking.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said on Tuesday that deregulation of the gas sector is going to take place and private companies would provide gas to the people after importing it.

Govt decides to deregulate gas sector

Earlier, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in a letter sent to PM Imran Khan had conveyed his deep concern over incessant and prolonged gas outages across Sindh, saying that gas production from Sindh is between 2,700-3,000 mmcfd, while the SSGC was supplying less than 1,200 mmcfd to the province.

A member of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) told Business Recorder on condition of anonymity that the industrial fraternity of Karachi is already suffering because of the high cost of doing business, and suspension of gas supply would prove detrimental for the industry and worsen the economic crisis.

protest PPP PTI Government electricity prices Gas crisis

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PPP stages anti-govt protests in various cities over gas crisis

Winter vacations to start from January 3: NCOC

Four accused in Parveen Rehman murder case awarded life imprisonment

OIC session on Afghanistan: Islamabad announces holidays on Dec 18 and 20

KSE-100 ends week on a positive note, up 0.39%

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee crosses 178, hits fresh historic low

Taliban appeal again for UN seat after Afghan ambassador quits

J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V COVID-19 shots less effective against Omicron: study

Sputnik V provides 'strong' defence against Omicron variant

SBP to take a 'pause' after string of interest-rate hikes, says Dr Reza Baqir

Read more stories