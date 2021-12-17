ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.6%)
ASC 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.18%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.73%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.97%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.75%)
NETSOL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
PAEL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.15%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
UNITY 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.72%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,510 Increased By 35.8 (0.8%)
BR30 18,578 Increased By 231.5 (1.26%)
KSE100 43,927 Increased By 196.1 (0.45%)
KSE30 17,297 Increased By 82.7 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Japanese shares fall on caution over Fed's monetary tightening, Omicron

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Friday, dragged down by heavyweight technology shares, amid caution about rate increase after US Federal Reserve showed a hawkish move, while fears for the Omicron coronavirus variant hit travel-related shares.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.92% to 28,799.60 by the midday break, after rising more than 2% in the previous session. The index is set to post a 1.27% weekly gain.

The broader Topix was down 0.7% to 1,998.96 and on course to gain 1.19% for the week.

"Today's decline is a natural reaction to the Fed's monetary tightening. The market jumped yesterday because those who had shorted Japanese shares bought back stocks," said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.

"Towards the end of the year, investors will remain largely cautious about the monetary tightening."

On Wednesday, the Fed said it would accelerate a tapering of its bond-buying stimulus to end the program in March, setting up three quarter-point rate increases next year.

The Bank of England overnight also surprised markets by becoming the first major global central bank to raise interest rates.

In Japan, technology shares tracked a sharp loss of the Nasdaq overnight, with chip-related Tokyo Electron leading Nikkei declines, losing 1.96%.

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries fell 2.17% and technology investor SoftBank Group 1.42%.

Travel-related shares were hit after a report on the first case of a domestically-acquired Omicron infection.

Airlines and railways lost 1.22% and 1.1%, respectively. Oriental Land, the operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, lost 3.2%.

Mitsui & Co, up 1.58%, gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Seven & i Holdings , rising 1.25%.

Hoya Corp down 3.90%, was the worst performer among the Topix top 30 stocks.

Japanese shares

