HR officials coming soon: Japan keen to hire IT experts: envoy

Tahir Amin 17 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Expressing keen interest in hiring Pakistani information technology experts, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada said that the human resource officials will soon visit and seek expert services.

The ambassador of Japan called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of information technology between the two countries.

Talking to the ambassador of Japan, Haque said that Pakistan has great potential in the field of IT, and Japan can benefit from Pakistani IT experts.

Japanese IT companies can get the services of Pakistani IT experts, he added.

He said that the Ministry of IT and Telecom is ready to provide every possible facility to the Japanese companies.

The IT experts in Pakistan are not inferior to developed countries in terms of their ability and competence, said Haque, adding that Pakistani experts in artificial intelligence, programming, animation, and cloud computing will be useful for Japan.

Japan may provide details regarding its demand and required qualifications, and Pakistan will meet it. Japanese IT companies can come to Pakistan and hire IT experts, said the minister, adding that the Ministry of IT is always ready to provide all possible facilities to Japanese companies.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan was also briefed on the initiatives of the Ministry of IT and reforms in the IT sector.

The ambassador said Pakistani youth are able and talented and Pakistan’s IT experts can be beneficial for Japan.

He also appreciated the steps of Ministry of IT and Telecom for fulfilling Digital Pakistan vision.

The ambassador expressed keen interest in hiring Pakistani IT experts.

The steps taken by the Ministry of IT for Digital Pakistan Vision are commendable, said the ambassador, adding that Pakistan is a country of young and talented people.

Secretary IT Dr Sohail Rajput and senior officers of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

