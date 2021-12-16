ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper climbs on Federal Reserve's upbeat view of the economy

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose more than 3% on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve's upbeat reading of the world's largest economy stoked risk appetite.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had jumped 3.2% to $9,496 per tonne by 1135 GMT, on track for its biggest daily rise since October.

"The rising US interest rates next year are a signal that the economy is in good shape and the Fed is giving impression that everything is under control," said Daniel Briesemann, analyst at Commerzbank.

The Fed said the US economy would remain resilient despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and pointed to low unemployment figures as it paved the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

Rising inventories and dollar strength weigh on copper

The news boosted global stocks and commodities as the dollar eased.

Peru Supply: MMG Ltd said it would be unable to continue production at its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru. The mine accounts for 2% of global copper supply.

Zinc miner Nexa Resources on Tuesday said it halted output in Peru due to a road blockade.

Inventories: Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses climbed to 89,475 tonnes and are now down 6% so far this year. Meanwhile, LME cash copper was at a $22 a tonne premium over the three-month contract.

Outlook: BMO Capital Markets warned that current copper price levels were "elevated relative to fundamentals, particularly as demand wanes", but said the metal was its top pick in the longer term due to "its perennially disappointing supply side and strategic role in global decarbonisation".

Other Metals: LME aluminium rose 1.5% to $2,635 a tonne, zinc added 2.5% to $3,252, lead climbed 1.6% to $2,321, tin advanced 1.4% to $38,500 while nickel was up 2.1% to $19,525.

Copper prices LME copper Copper export

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Copper climbs on Federal Reserve's upbeat view of the economy

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Momentum fizzles out as KSE-100 decreases 636 points

3rd Pakistan-West Indies T20I to be played as scheduled: PCB

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable in inter-bank market

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Christchurch attack: Pakistan-origin Dr Naeem gets NZ’s highest bravery award

'Misreported': Shabbar Zaidi’s ‘Pakistan is bankrupt’ statement stirs controversy

Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories