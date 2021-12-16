ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief backs Ukraine against Russia demands

AFP 16 Dec 2021

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday rejected Russian calls for Ukraine to be excluded from future membership in the alliance and denounced Moscow's "provocative" military build-up.

On Wednesday, Russia handed a list of security demands to US assistant secretary of state Karen Donfried, who then came to NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday to discuss them with Stoltenberg.

But the NATO chief on Thursday also met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, and gave a joint news conference to insist that any decision on membership was a matter for Kiev and the alliance's 30 member states.

"We will not compromise on the right of Ukraine to choose its own path. We will not compromise on the right for NATO to protect and defend all NATO allies," Stoltenberg said.

He said there would also be no compromising on NATO's partnership with Ukraine, describing it as important for both sides.

"Democracies of course have the right to work closely with a close partner such as Ukraine and our relation with Ukraine is defensive," he said.

"It's not in any way a threat to Russia."

EU leaders weigh new sanctions on Russia amid 'series of attacks'

On Wednesday, Zelensky attended a summit with EU leaders -- most of whose countries are also NATO members -- and said that most of them understood and supported Ukraine's position in the conflict.

But he is frustrated that European powers in particular have refused to take preventive action against Russia, preferring to threaten a response in the event of Russian action.

"Since 2014, since the start of the war, I believe that basically Russia pushed Ukraine into NATO," he said.

"Basically I believe that today Russia itself is paving the difficult path of Ukraine to NATO."

On Wednesday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Donfried that NATO should halt its eastward expansion and withdraw a promise that Ukraine could become a candidate for membership.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin wants to talk directly to the United States over his standoff with Kiev, seeking security guarantees as an implicit condition to defusing the tension.

But NATO leaders point to what they say is Russia's massive troop mobilisation close to the Ukraine border. The US and EU have threatened "massive" economic sanctions in the event of an invasion.

"The aggressor is Russia," Stoltenberg said.

"It is Russia that is using military force against Ukraine, illegally annexing a part of Ukraine, Crimea, back in 2014, and continuing to destabilise eastern Ukraine."

Russia Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg NATO chief

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

NATO chief backs Ukraine against Russia demands

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Momentum fizzles out as KSE-100 decreases 636 points

3rd Pakistan-West Indies T20I to be played as scheduled: PCB

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable in inter-bank market

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Christchurch attack: Pakistan-origin Dr Naeem gets NZ’s highest bravery award

'Misreported': Shabbar Zaidi’s ‘Pakistan is bankrupt’ statement stirs controversy

Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories