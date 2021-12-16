ANL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.22%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
FFL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.53%)
FNEL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.59%)
GGGL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
GGL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
KAPCO 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.48%)
PACE 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
PRL 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.31%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.27%)
TELE 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.53%)
TRG 109.80 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (5.88%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.36%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,508 Decreased By -40.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 18,593 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,893 Decreased By -473.5 (-1.07%)
KSE30 17,320 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.88%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble, stocks recover as central bank rate meeting looms

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday, moving away from its weakest level in more than a week, and stocks rose amid higher oil prices as the market awaited the central bank's last rate-setting meeting of the year.

At 0808 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 73.56, after touching its weakest point since Dec. 7 of 74.3750 in the previous session. Versus the euro, the rouble was flat at 83.14.

The rouble is expected to firm towards the lower part of the range of 73 to 74 on Thursday, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

The rouble gains on the prospect that the central bank could raise its key interest rates sharply on Friday by up to 100 basis points to fight stubbornly high consumer inflation, its main area of responsibility.

Households' inflationary expectations for the year ahead, an important indicator tracked by authorities, rose in December to 14.8% from 13.5% one month earlier, the central bank data showed on Thursday, adding to chances of a sharp rate hike.

Higher rates make investments in Russian assets more appealing, but they can have a negative impact on economic growth by making lending more expensive.

The rouble's upside, however, is limited by geopolitical risks as the West is concerned about Russia's military build-up near the border with Ukraine. Moscow dismissed such concerns, saying it has the right to move its troops within Russian territory as it deems necessary.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1% at $74.59 a barrel, shrugging off fears about the Omicron coronavirus variant that threatens to dent oil consumption globally.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian gained 2.8% to 3,724.5 points, recovering from its lowest point since mid-April of 3,532.29 it hit on Tuesday. The dollar-denominated RTS index was 3.6% higher at 1,596.2 points.

Rouble

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble, stocks recover as central bank rate meeting looms

Tarin for keeping a close eye on lentil rates

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Read more stories