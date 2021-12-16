ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.55%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.53%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
GGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.91%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.99%)
TELE 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.06%)
TRG 105.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.93%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.83%)
WTL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,511 Decreased By -37 (-0.81%)
BR30 18,499 Decreased By -98.8 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,005 Decreased By -361.7 (-0.82%)
KSE30 17,325 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Palm oil may stabilise around 4,298 ringgit and bounce strongly

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may stabilise around a support at 4,298 ringgit per tonne and start a decent bounce thereafter.

The contract is riding on a wave a, which is unfolding towards its ultimate target of 4,237 ringgit, the 161.8% projection level of a downtrend from 5,069 ringgit.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from 4,032 ringgit reveals a strong support at 4,312 ringgit, which seems to be working effectively. This support could prevent a further slide of the price towards 4,237 ringgit.

Due to a contract switch, a big gap formed which looks like an exhaustion gap. The contract is likely to cover this gap this week.

A break below 4,237 ringgit, which is the least favoured scenario, could open the way towards 4,032 ringgit.

On the much smoother chart of March contract, the downtrend from the Oct. 21 high of 4,993 ringgit could have completed, as both a wave C and a small wave c ended around their 100% projection levels.

A solid bottom has formed around 4,217 ringgit. Over the next one or two weeks, the contract is expected to rise towards 4,773 ringgit, the peak of the wave b.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

