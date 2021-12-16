PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has been inducted into the list of most admired men in the world.

According to details, the British market research company has released the list of the most appreciated men in the year 2021. PM Imran Khan is ranked 17th on the list due to his impressive personality.

Former US president Barack Obama tops the list, followed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is the third most appreciated person in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo is the fourth and Jackie Chan is the fifth place.

The survey included more than 42,000 people from 38 countries of the world.

Earlier in the month of November, it was reported that PM Imran Khan would be honoured with ‘International Sports Personality Award’ to acknowledge his services and efforts in the field of sports.

The premier would be bestowed with Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award for leading the Pakistan team to the 1992 Cricket World Cup victory on January 9, 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai.