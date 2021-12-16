Zardari pays rich tributes to APS martyrs

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari has paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar.

Zardari, Wednesday, in a message on the day of APS tragedy falling on December 16, said that as long as the killers, the planners and their facilitators were not brought to justice, the state and the nation would remain indebted to the martyrs.

Zardari said the hearts of not only the families of the martyrs but of every conscientious human being were still bleeding.

Former president said the National Action Plan (NAP) was a pledge to wipe out the terrorists from the country. “Unfortunately, the promise made to the nation has not been fulfilled, which has resulted in terrorists killing our soldiers even today.”

He said the state does not have the right or authority to pardon the killers of innocent children. He said that negotiations with the terrorists and killers who were challenging the state amounts to weakening the writ of the state.

Zardari paid glowing tributes to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting those terrorists who had killed thousands of innocent men women and children. “These soldiers paid supreme sacrifice against the enemies of our motherland.” He saluted those brave sons of the nation.

