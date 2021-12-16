Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
16 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 15, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
461,113,515 250,586,544 13,728,176,992 7,795,953,973
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,019,244,635 (1,060,458,049) (41,213,414)
Local Individuals 10,200,039,984 (10,444,365,067) (244,325,083)
Local Corporates 5,168,640,980 (4,883,102,483) 285,538,497
===============================================================================
