ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street dips ahead of Fed announcement

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

US stock indexes dipped on Wednesday ahead of a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve later in the day, as the latest readings on inflation solidified bets of a speedier wind-down of the central bank's pandemic-era monetary stimulus.

The US central bank is widely expected to signal a faster end to its bond-buying campaign and a quicker start to raising interest rates at its meeting. The statement will be released at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), followed by Fed chief Jerome Powell's news conference.

Data on Tuesday showed producer prices increased more than expected in the 12 months through November, clocking its largest gain since 2010. Last week's consumer prices data showed the biggest gain in almost four decades.

A Reuters poll of economists is suggesting an interest-rate hike to 0.25-0.50% from near zero in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter.

Six of the 11 major indexes were higher in early trading, with defensive plays such as utilities and real estate taking the lead, signaling a risk-off environment.

US stocks gain despite latest inflation spike

"It's very possible that people are taking a bit of an advantage or changing lanes because they are afraid of bad news coming from the Fed," said Julius de Kempenaer, senior technical analyst at StockCharts.com.

"But on the other hand, if the market were really afraid of bad news, the futures should have moved a lot more. So, this is not really a market that is speaking its voice, not yet."

Wall Street's main indexes have had a softer start to the week after the S&P 500 index touched a record closing high on Friday, as worries about the new fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant gave investors pause.

US retail sales rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said, coming in less than expected as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid shortages and paying more for goods.

Shares of big technology firms, including Tesla Inc , Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, Meta Platforms and Alphabet Inc were mixed.

At 9:38 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 101.80 points, or 0.29%, at 35,442.38, the S&P 500 was down 2.01 points, or 0.04%, at 4,632.08 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 13.01 points, or 0.09%, at 15,224.63.

Albemarle Corp and Livent Corp fell 5.3% and 6.5%, respectively, after Goldman Sachs downgraded both the lithium producers to "sell" from "neutral".

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded seven new highs and 150 new lows.

Federal Reserve US stocks US central bank US stock indexes Wall Street indexes

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street dips ahead of Fed announcement

Disengaging with Afghanistan will prove disadvantageous for world: PM Imran

Govt approves SME policy with incentives to boost growth

Post monetary policy: KSE-100 settles over 1,100 points higher

IMF warns of interest rate risks as global debt hits $226 trillion

Winter vacations to start from January: NCOC

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new record low

Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

India's Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking

Turkey, UAE say they want deeper cooperation, trade after Dubai talks

Read more stories