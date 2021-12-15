Germany's new government will make country fit for future, Scholz says

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday his government would use the coming four years to make Europe's largest economy structurally fit for the future, fostering investment in innovation and infrastructure.

In his first major address to parliament since taking office last week, Scholz said his government would create the framework for most of the investment in Germany's future to be private.

It would for example expand the state bank's role in supporting start-ups.

"We will launch a decade of investment in the future," said Scholz, whose government is an unprecedented tripartite coalition at federal level between his Social Democrats, the ecological Greens and liberal Free Democrats.