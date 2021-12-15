ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.21%)
ASL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.4%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7%)
FFBL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.02%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.67%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.02%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (6.73%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.73%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.42%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.85%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.46 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (7.24%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (12.1%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.71%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.55%)
PRL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.5%)
PTC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
SNGP 35.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.03%)
TELE 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.9%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (14.44%)
BR100 4,537 Increased By 131.3 (2.98%)
BR30 18,545 Increased By 1101.8 (6.32%)
KSE100 44,192 Increased By 944.8 (2.18%)
KSE30 17,399 Increased By 354.7 (2.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
World

New York to have first female police chief ever

AFP 15 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: New York will appoint Keechant Sewell as its first-ever woman police chief to head the largest force in the country, US media reported Tuesday, at a time when the city's trust in law enforcement has been shattered.

Sewell, who will also be only the third Black person in the post, will have to restore community trust in a police department that has faced accusations of harboring violent, racist and corrupt officers in its ranks.

Former police officer and Democratic mayor-elect Eric Adams, who will be the city's second Black mayor, announced the key appointment two weeks before formally taking office on January 1, 2022, with security one of the main issues during his campaign.

"Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve," Adams told The New York Post.

Commanding approximately 36,000 police officers in the largest city in the United States, Sewell, 49, will shoulder the tough task of maintaining security in New York at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has been accompanied by a surge in crime.

"We welcome Chief Sewell to the second-toughest policing job in America.

The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street," said Patrick Lynch, head of the main police union in the city, the Police Benevolent Association.

Sewell is currently chief investigator in Nassau County, east of New York City.

"We are absolutely focused on violent crime," she told the Post. "Violent crime is the number one priority."

New York Keechant Sewell Eric Adams first female police chief

