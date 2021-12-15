ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.21%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.47%)
BOP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
BYCO 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.67%)
FCCL 18.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.89%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.85%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.79%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.02%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.81%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.07%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.85%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.29%)
POWER 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (8.39%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.08%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.85%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
SNGP 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.92%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (13.89%)
BR100 4,542 Increased By 135.9 (3.09%)
BR30 18,591 Increased By 1147.5 (6.58%)
KSE100 44,244 Increased By 997.3 (2.31%)
KSE30 17,425 Increased By 380.5 (2.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China steel prices hit one-week highs on upbeat industrial output data

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

Chinese steel futures jumped on Wednesday to their highest in a week, after data showed industrial output in the world's biggest producer grew faster than expected in November, but a continued decline in steel production dragged down Dalian iron ore.

Construction steel rebar's most-active May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.7% to 4,468 yuan ($702) a tonne, its strongest since Dec. 8.

Hot rolled coil, which is steel used in car bodies and home appliances, climbed 2.4% to 4,650 yuan a tonne, also its loftiest since Dec. 8.

Factory output rose 3.8% in November from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.5% increase in October, official data showed, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in raw materials prices.

But crude steel output fell for the sixth consecutive month in November, slipping 3.2% from October, as production restrictions to combat pollution continued and construction demand remained stagnant.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-traded May contract for iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, fell as much as 2.6%.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-active January contract was up 0.1% at $113 by 0338 GMT, after rising 1.6% earlier in the session.

"The China policy landscape at the macro-level, including moves towards decarbonisation, remains a cap over the medium-term demand outlook for iron ore," ING analysts said in their 2022 outlook for commodities.

They expect iron ore prices to weaken to $100 a tonne over 2022, "with the main upside risks still being potential supply chain disruptions in light of the Omicron variant".

Spot iron ore in China stood at $115.50 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since Oct. 28, but just half of a record peak scaled in May, according to SteelHome consultancy data.

Shanghai stainless steel rose 1.4%.

Dalian coking coal gained 0.4%, while coke advanced 1%.

Chinese steel

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China steel prices hit one-week highs on upbeat industrial output data

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

UK inflation jumps to 10-year high of 5.1%

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

WHO sees unprecedented Omicron spread, 'probably' in most countries

Read more stories