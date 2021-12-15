CCoE to discuss proposal on oil import, port constraints

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) headed by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar will meet on Thursday (tomorrow) to discuss a proposal of Petroleum Division regarding import of oil and port constraints at Karachi.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that the CCoE will also consider a draft summary of the Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2021 prepared by the Petroleum Division. The policy was finalised by the recently sacked Secretary Petroleum Dr. Arshad Mehmood, which will be presented by Ali Raza Bhutta, Secretary Power, who has been given additional charge of Secretary Petroleum.

The country’s oil refining policy was discussed and approved by the CCoE a few months ago, but without financial incentives.

The then SAPM on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar had tendered his resignation, after developing differences with the key ministers who were dictating the CCoE. The local refineries have also shown serious concern at the negative approach of some top government decision makers which was damaging their financial interests.

Power Division, the sources said, will submit monthly report sheet of power plants operated out of merit in November 2021 (primarily for security constrained economic dispatch).

According to sources, Power Division, will submit its summary on inquiry constituted by GHCL regarding the damage of gas turbine No-14 of 747 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant, Guddu.

