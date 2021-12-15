ANL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.45%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.29%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.33%)
FCCL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.67%)
FFBL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.12%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.11%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.19%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.56%)
GGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.62%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.16%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.74%)
NETSOL 89.53 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.65%)
PACE 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.34%)
PAEL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.26%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.75%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
TELE 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.13%)
TRG 101.25 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.95%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.45%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.56%)
BR100 4,477 Increased By 71.4 (1.62%)
BR30 18,050 Increased By 606.8 (3.48%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By 540.9 (1.25%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 214.9 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
15 Dec 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 14, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
248,625,678           126,258,968          7,668,445,164          4,089,867,397
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     551,324,959       (945,544,582)      (394,219,623)
Local Individuals          6,261,903,593     (5,929,837,040)        332,066,553
Local Corporates           3,048,460,116     (2,986,307,046)         62,153,070
===============================================================================

