NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
15 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 14, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
248,625,678 126,258,968 7,668,445,164 4,089,867,397
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 551,324,959 (945,544,582) (394,219,623)
Local Individuals 6,261,903,593 (5,929,837,040) 332,066,553
Local Corporates 3,048,460,116 (2,986,307,046) 62,153,070
===============================================================================
