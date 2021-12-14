ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,247 Increased By 370.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,045 Increased By 365.3 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Senate readies vote on debt-limit hike, averting default risk

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Senate is expected to vote on Tuesday to raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit and forward the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage, to avoid an unprecedented default.

Both Democratic and Republican aides said the Senate was expected to vote on passage later on Tuesday, following a months-long standoff. The chamber has allowed for up to 10 hours of debate, which could push the vote into the evening.

It was not clear how long the debate would last or when the House could vote on the measure and forward it to the White House for Democratic President Joe Biden's signature.

Democrats, who narrowly control the Senate and the House, have yet to disclose the size of the increase. But observers expect a hike of $2 trillion to $3 trillion to meet the federal government's needs through next year's Nov. 8 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress.

The increase is needed in part to cover debt incurred during Republican Donald Trump's presidency, when the debt rose by about $7.85 trillion, partly through sweeping tax cuts and spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had urged Congress to hike the debt limit before Wednesday.

Republicans, who control half of the Senate's 100 seats, have tried to link the vote to Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" bill to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change.

Congress reaches agreement to avert calamitous US debt default

Under an unusual deal worked out by the top Democrat and top Republican in the Senate, and approved by both chambers last week, the 48 Senate Democrats and two independents who caucus with them are likely to raise the debt ceiling on their own, with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The debt ceiling fight and another self-created crisis, passing a bill to continue to fund the government through February, occupied much of Congress' time this month, and members in both chambers are now eager to begin lengthy holiday breaks.

Votes to lift the country's debt ceiling have taken place on a regular basis since World War One. But some lawmakers in recent years have grown squeamish at such legislation, fearing voter backlash.

US Senate Republican Party Democratic Party debt limit hike

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US Senate readies vote on debt-limit hike, averting default risk

3rd successive hike: SBP increases key interest rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 9.75%

Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

Pakistan wants relation with US that is in sync with our changed priority: Qureshi

Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in second T20I

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable ahead of MPC announcement

Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

Widening trade gap Pakistan's biggest economic concern: Younus Dagha

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

Read more stories