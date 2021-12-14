South Australians look to build on Ashes Head-start in Adelaide

MELBOURNE: In-form batsman Travis Head said he will savour the chance to play in front of his home crowd in Adelaide with fellow South Australian Alex Carey as he looks to back up his majestic Gabba century with more runs in the second Ashes test.

South Australia (SA) has produced fine cricketers like Greg Blewett and the Chappell brothers but Head has been his state's sole representative in the test set-up since his 2018 debut against Pakistan.

Carey played his first test in Australia's nine-wicket win at the Gabba, taking a record eight catches by a debutant wicketkeeper.

The 30-year-old one-day specialist also shared in a steadying 41-run partnership during Head's 152.

"It just felt like everyday. We've done it so much together," SA captain Head told reporters at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

"It was unfortunate we weren't able to have our families out there last week, so it's lucky that only a few days later we're coming to Adelaide and are going to experience that.

"I can't wait to get out there with him."

Head's Man of the Match performance at the Gabba came while under pressure to justify his selection, having been dropped during the 2-1 India series defeat over the last home summer and picked ahead of the more experienced Usman Khawaja.

He said the Gabba ton would not necessarily mean having less nerves as he walked out to the crease in Adelaide.

"I've got to earn the right again and best prepare myself over the next couple of days and enjoy the opportunity to again play for Australia," he added.

With paceman Josh Hazlewood ruled out with a side strain, Australia's selectors must pick between two-test paceman Jhye Richardson or the uncapped Michael Neser for the day-night test against England at Adelaide Oval.

Head said both would do well with the pink ball, while describing Neser as more of a like-for-like replacement for Hazlewood's supreme line-and-length bowling.

"I think Jhye probably has a bit more ball-speed and that raw ability, that raw talent," added Head.

"'Nes' is probably a little bit like the mould of Josh. He has relentless pressure, can get the ball to move around. We've seen that over a long period of time.

"Whoever gets that spot is ready to go."

The second test in the five-match series begins on Thursday.