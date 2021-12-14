ANL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.31%)
KENYA’S ECONOMY

14 Dec 2021

TEXT: Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Kenya contracted by 0.3 per cent in 2020, mainly due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to the annual Economic Survey 2021 released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), sectors that were negatively affected include hospitality, education, professional and administrative services.

However, the economy registered accelerated growth in agricultural production (4.8 percent), construction activities (11.8 percent), financial & insurance activities (5.6 percent) and health services activities (6.7 percent).

The government has recognized the Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) sector as a key contributor to the country’s GDP. In this regard, the government encouraged the use of ICTs through provisions of e-government services, e-health programmes and e-education as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KENYA’S ECONOMY

