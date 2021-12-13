ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.8%)
ASC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.67%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.19%)
GGGL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
GGL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.43%)
NETSOL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.87%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
TRG 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.24%)
UNITY 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,404 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.2%)
BR30 17,233 Decreased By -115.7 (-0.67%)
KSE100 43,229 Decreased By -166.4 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -76.2 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Australia, NZ dollars struggle to break resistance in bumper c. bank week

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped against the greenback on Monday, struggling to break above recent resistance ahead of a week full of central bank meetings that is expected to signal shifts away from massive monetary stimulus.

The Aussie was 0.1% lower at $0.7166, unable to break its resistance at $0.7187, below which the currency has traded since Nov. 26. Immediate support lies around $0.713.

The kiwi was also lagging at $0.6792 at 0341 GMT, after opening at its recent resistance of $0.6812 and still near its recent low of $0.6737 on Dec. 7.

Investors are bracing for the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year, hungry to learn how quickly the central bank plans to finish unwinding its bond-buying programme and when it may start to raise rates.

Australia, NZ dollars look to break 5-week losing streak

Among the 17 central bank meetings this week are the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan, which are also heading toward normalising policy, albeit at a slower pace.

In Australia, the central bank last week painted a rosier economic outlook in its last monetary policy meeting of the year.

"Short-term, volatility is likely to persist, given nerves over both Omicron and the FOMC," Westpac's currency strategist Sean Callow said.

"A slightly more confident RBA in December keeps markets betting on higher rates in Australia. Looking into Q1 2022 ... the Aussie should be able to break even around 0.71."

Traders this week will likely scrutinise Australian labour data due on Thursday, after October figures showed payrolls hitting levels from before June's Delta outbreak lockdowns.

"An upside surprise on the labour market will likely see more calls for the RBA to end QE in February," Citigroup's economist Josh Williamson said.

The outlook, including lingering concerns around the latest COVID-19 outbreaks, has seen safe-haven bonds hold some gains so far this month, with 10-year yields trading at 1.62% compared with a low of 1.73% on Nov. 30. They were two basis points lower on Monday.

New Zealand bonds were also slightly higher on Monday, pushing yields three and a half basis points lower across the curve.

New Zealand dollars Australian bond

