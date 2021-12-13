ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.27%)
Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

AFP Updated 13 Dec 2021

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was hacked Sunday with a message declaring his country had adopted bitcoin as legal tender and was distributing the cryptocurrency to citizens.

Indian PM Modi to take final call on crypto regulatory framework

Modi is a prolific tweeter and is the world’s most popular incumbent politician on the platform, with more than 73 million followers on his main account. A swiftly deleted tweet from his main @narendramodi handle said the Indian government had officially bought 500 bitcoin and was “and distributing them to all residents of the country”, along with a scam link.

Cryptocurrency PM Narendra Modi crypto scammers Modi’s Twitter hacked

