ANL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.72%)
ASC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
ASL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.2%)
NETSOL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.58%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.48%)
TRG 96.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.22%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,403 Decreased By -10 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,194 Decreased By -154.8 (-0.89%)
KSE100 43,289 Decreased By -106.8 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,857 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Britain, Denmark, Belgium: Israel imposing travel ban over Omicron spread

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday announced it was adding Britain, Denmark and Belgium to its “red” list of countries that Israelis are forbidden to visit, citing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant.

The travel restrictions for the three countries will go into effect on Wednesday, a senior Israeli health official told a news conference.

Israel has already banned the entry of foreigners to try to stem COVID-19 infection rates and imposed 3-7 day self-isolation orders for Israelis returning from abroad.

At the news conference Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel’s Health Ministry, said Britain, Denmark and Belgium were being placed on the restricted list because of the “significant spread of the Omicron variant” there.

Some 50 countries, mainly in Africa, have been declared “red” by Israel since the discovery of the highly contagious variant. Israeli health officials said there have been 55 confirmed cases of Omicron infection in Israel, which has been trying to accelerate its vaccination programme while weighing stricter enforcement of mask mandates.

