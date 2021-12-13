OIC-CFM moot: MoFA asked to rationalize expenses

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to rationalize expenditures for the extraordinary session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on December 19, 2021 in Pakistan, official sources told Business Recorder.

On November 29, 2021, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet was also informed that Finance Division had provided comments in this regard. Secretary, Finance Division agreed to provide requisite Technical Supplementary Grant for the purpose as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ECC approved two Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) for the purpose during CFY 2021-22, i.e., (i) Rs.233.342 million in favour of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and (ii) Rs 64.2 million in favour of Interior Division.

However, when the decision of ECC was presented before the Federal Cabinet on November 30, 2021 for ratification, the Cabinet approved the decision with the direction that the MoFA may further rationalize the expenditures to the extent possible.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also written a letter to Ministry of Energy (Power Division), saying that Prime Minister has approved hosting of an extraordinary session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at Islamabad.

During a high-level meeting, presided by the Minister for Foreign Affairs on November 16, 2021, it was decided that the Ministries, Divisions and autonomous entities may be requested to provide vehicles to MoFA from 14-22 December for conduct of conference.

In view of this, Power Division has been asked to provide 15 Sedan vehicles each from autonomous entities under its jurisdiction including National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) of models 2018 or later in good running condition to MoFA latest by December 13, 2021(today).

