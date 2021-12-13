ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.25%)
ASC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.59%)
NETSOL 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.92%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
TELE 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.11%)
TRG 96.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.18%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,397 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.36%)
BR30 17,157 Decreased By -191.7 (-1.11%)
KSE100 43,246 Decreased By -149.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,840 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OIC-CFM moot: MoFA asked to rationalize expenses

Mushtaq Ghumman 13 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to rationalize expenditures for the extraordinary session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on December 19, 2021 in Pakistan, official sources told Business Recorder.

On November 29, 2021, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet was also informed that Finance Division had provided comments in this regard. Secretary, Finance Division agreed to provide requisite Technical Supplementary Grant for the purpose as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ECC approved two Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) for the purpose during CFY 2021-22, i.e., (i) Rs.233.342 million in favour of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and (ii) Rs 64.2 million in favour of Interior Division.

However, when the decision of ECC was presented before the Federal Cabinet on November 30, 2021 for ratification, the Cabinet approved the decision with the direction that the MoFA may further rationalize the expenditures to the extent possible.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also written a letter to Ministry of Energy (Power Division), saying that Prime Minister has approved hosting of an extraordinary session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at Islamabad.

During a high-level meeting, presided by the Minister for Foreign Affairs on November 16, 2021, it was decided that the Ministries, Divisions and autonomous entities may be requested to provide vehicles to MoFA from 14-22 December for conduct of conference.

In view of this, Power Division has been asked to provide 15 Sedan vehicles each from autonomous entities under its jurisdiction including National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) of models 2018 or later in good running condition to MoFA latest by December 13, 2021(today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC Federal Cabinet MoFA CFM OIC Council TSGs

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

OIC-CFM moot: MoFA asked to rationalize expenses

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories