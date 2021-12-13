ANL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.18%)
ASC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
ASL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.69%)
NETSOL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.58%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.48%)
TRG 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,403 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 17,198 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.87%)
KSE100 43,287 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,857 Decreased By -44.1 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Wife, brother-in-law involved in killing of SBC secy: CTD

PPI 13 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) incharge Raja Umar Khattab Sunday revealed that the wife and brother-in-law were found involved in the murder of Sindh Bar Council (SBC) secretary Irfan Mahar in Karachi.

Talking to media, he said that police and CTD had constituted teams to probe into SBC secretary Advocate Irfan Mahar’s murder case. He said: “During the investigation, it was learnt that two suspects had fled to interior Sindh. We received information about the suspects on Saturday night that they have returned to Karachi.”

Khattab revealed that Irfan Mahar’s wife and brother-in-law were involved in his murder. “The murderer of Irfan Mahar is actually his brother-in-law. Due to domestic fights, Mahar’s wife was extremely annoyed.”

Mehr was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in the first week of December. Police obtained the CCTV footage of the incident which showed armed assailants wearing helmets opened fire on the victim’s vehicle.

