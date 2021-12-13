Transport sector: NCOC issues instructions for obligatory vaccine regime

ISLAMABAD: As per directions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) a special drive for implementation of obligatory vaccination regime in transport sector was in progress from December 8 to December 18 by all federating units through formulation of Joint Monitoring Teams.

According to a press release on Sunday, NCOC has shared the mandate details for Joint Monitoring Team. As per details, all types of transport (public / private) intercity / intracity will be checked/inspected at entry / exit points, bus stands / terminals, toll plazas, interchanges, rest areas and inter provincial boundary on National Highways and Motorways.

NCOC directed that only vaccinated individuals and individuals holding medical exemption certificate will be allowed to travel. However, efforts will be made to vaccinate non-vaccinated vehicle staff / passengers on spot through Mobile Vaccination Team (MVT).

The areas checked for implementation of obligatory vaccination regime include Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lochran, Okara, Kemari, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Multan, Jhelum, Shahkot, it added. It further added that uptil 10 December 2021, a total of 12073 inspections were carried out, 172 vehicles were impounded and 37 arrests were made.