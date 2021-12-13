‘Khelo Jaan Sey Nahe Shaan Sey’ organized

KARACHI: K-Electric in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Wapda and Athletics Federation of Pakistan has organised a two-day event titled “Khelo Jaan Sey Nahe Shaan Sey”. This exciting event is being organized for children aged 16 years and under in four categories of athletics competition including Javelin throw, Discus, 100 Meters Race and the Long Jump.

The main objective of this event is to motivate the youth to actively show participation in sports activities. Also, the participants including differently-able one’s will get encouragement from such activities that would surely inspire the young generation to make name of Pakistan all around the world by becoming top athletes in different games.

The details of the winners in different categories are as under:

In Long Jump (U-13 Girls) category: Abeer Zafar got first position, Mehrunisa stands second and Annie on third slot. In Long Jump (U-13 Boys) category: Anas secured first position, Fawad Khan on second position and AsadUllah on third slot.

In Long Jump (U-16 Girls) category: Iqra got first position, Roma n second and Parween achieved third position. In Long Jump (U-16 Boys) category: Muhammad Baloch attained top position, Ahsan on second slot and Rizwan Khan got third position.

