Kamran Akmal withdraws from PSL 7 after demotion in draft

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has withdrawn from the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he was picked in the Silver category in the PSL draft on Sunday, Aaj News updated.

Akmal, who was already unhappy with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over his relegation to the Diamond category from Platinum in the renewed players’ lists for the draft, was further heartbroken when his parent franchise Peshawar Zalmi picked him in the Silver category instead of Diamond on Sunday.

The 39-year-old top-order batter, who is the second-highest run-getter of PSL's history, let out his disappointment on his YouTube channel, requesting Zalmi to release him as he did not deserve to play in the Silver category.

“The lower categories are better suited for youngsters. I don’t want their [Peshawar Zalmi] sympathy just because I have played for them in the past six seasons.

“As far as the category is concerned, I was not happy when it was initially announced. I was very surprised to see my category demotion from Platinum to Gold despite my good track record,” Akmal added.

“I have loved playing for Peshawar Zalmi. They have great management and a bunch of players,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Zalmi head coach Mohammad Akram said that they had a prior understanding with Akmal that even if he was picked in the lower category, he would get the same salary.

He said that the team management would offer a mentorship role to Kamran Akmal and would persuade him not to leave the franchise.

Note that the drafting for the seventh season of PSL has recently concluded in Lahore where franchises have regrouped their squads to prepare for the PSL 7 in a better way.

One of the major developments was the return of Umar Akmal, the younger brother of Kamran Akmal, who was the brand ambassador for Quetta Gladiators before the spot-fixing related ban in 2019. The junior Akmal returned to Gladiators in the Silver category, a demotion from the previous Gold category.