PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

Zulfiqar Ahmad 12 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called on the United States to play its due role in maintaining peace and stability in the region as the situation evolves in Afghanistan, and India continues its barbarity in occupied Kashmir.

A statement issued by from the PM’s Office said that the Prime Minister stressed America’s role during a meeting with a four-member delegation of the US Senate, which included senators, Angus King, Richard Burr, John Cornyn, and Benjamin Sasse.

All four senators are members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, while Senator King is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan values its long-standing relationship with the United States and is committed to expanding it in all spheres, particularly in the economic dimension, the statement said.

PM Khan reiterated that a deeper and stronger partnership between the two countries was mutually beneficial and critical for the region’s peace, security, and prosperity.

Pakistan to engage with US on subject of democracy at 'opportune time in future': FO

Speaking on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister emphasised that Pakistan and the US “must have a deeper engagement” to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability, and economic development.

He particularly underscored the urgent need to support the Afghan people by taking all possible measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

Apprising the delegation about the continuation of egregious human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said the extremist and exclusionist policies of the RSS-inspired BJP were posing a threat to regional peace and security.

He underscored that, for its part, Pakistan remains ready to pursue measures that would reinforce peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, if the enabling environment was created by India.

Recalling the collective struggles of Pakistan and the US over the decades in promoting peace and security globally, the senators deeply appreciated Pakistan’s recent contribution in the evacuation of the American nationals and others from Afghanistan post-15 August.

The senators reaffirmed their commitment to a stable and broad-based Pakistan-US bilateral relationship, the statement said.

They emphasised that, given the size of Pakistan’s population as well as its geo-strategic location, Washington and Islamabad “should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister hoped that the visits of congressional delegations will help strengthen mutual understanding and forge closer people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of closer cooperation to address the security threats in the region, including terrorism.

The meeting with the senators comes after Pakistan turned down America’s invitation for participation in the Summit for Democracy, a virtual event that took place from December 9-10.

On December 08, the Foreign Office said Pakistan thanked the US for the invitation but said that it would engage with the country on a wide range of issues “at an opportune time in the future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

