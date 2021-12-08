ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
Pakistan to engage with US on subject of democracy at 'opportune time in future': FO

  • Says Pakistan is a large functional democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society, and a free media
BR Web Desk | Reuters 08 Dec 2021

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday that Pakistan remains in contact with the US on a range of issues, adding that Islamabad will engage with Washington on the subject of democracy at an "opportune time in the future."

The US has invited around 110 countries, including major Western allies but also Iraq, India, and Pakistan, to a virtual summit on democracy that is being held on December 9 and 10.

The summit aims to help stop democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide. The list does not include China or Russia.

Rights groups question if Biden's conference can push those world leaders who are invited, some accused of harboring authoritarian tendencies, to take meaningful action.

Argentine envoy for enhancing trade, economic ties

"We are thankful to the United States for inviting Pakistan for participation in the Summit for Democracy, being held virtually on 9-10 December 2021," the FO said.

The statement further added that Pakistan values its partnership with the US, which the country wishes to "expand both bilaterally as well as in terms of regional and international cooperation."

FM Qureshi departs for Belgium

"Pakistan is a large functional democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society, and a free media. We remain deeply committed to further deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting and promoting human rights of all citizens," the statement added.

"Pakistan will, meanwhile, continue to support all efforts aimed towards strengthening dialogue, constructive engagement, and international cooperation for the advancement of our shared goals," it said.

Washington DC Pakistan Foreign office US Pakistan

