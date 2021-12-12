COAS for urgent global focus on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday reiterated the urgency for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid looming humanitarian crisis and need for coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

Members of US Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees headed by Senator Angus King, called on General Bajwa. The delegation also included Senator Richard Burr, Senator John Cornyn, and Senator Ben Sasse.

Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan, accompanied the delegation.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

COAS Bajwa meets CIA chief, discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain productive bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wished for peaceful, diversified, sustained relations.

He thanked the senators for their efforts in forging mutual understanding of geopolitical and security situation in view of challenges ahead.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability, and pledged to play their part for furthering diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

