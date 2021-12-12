Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price went further down from Rs 8,500 per 40kg in wholesale market to Rs 7,000 per 40kg, while in retail chicken is being sold at Rs190 per kg against Rs230per kg and chicken meat price went down from Rs 360 per kg to Rs300 per kg. Eggs prices witnessed a reduction from Rs 5,550 per carton to Rs 4,980 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs175 per dozen against Rs190 per dozen.

Firewood and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price remained stable at Rs850 per 40kg and Rs270 per kg, while 15kg LPG cylinder is being sold at Rs 3,400 per cylinder. LPG in hilly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is being sold in the range of Rs280 per kg to Rs300 per kg.

Best quality cooking oil Dalda’s price is stable at Rs415 per pack, while B-grade cooking oil brands like Phool prices are also stable at Rs 4,500 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs295 per pack.

Ghee and cooking oil prices since December 2020 are on the rise; as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs165 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs415 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs135 per pack of 900grams from Rs160 to Rs295 per pack.

During the week under review, wheat flour prices remained stable as good quality wheat flour bag of 15kg is available at Rs 1,100 per 15kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1220 per bag. While the government sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg price is also unchanged at Rs 1,140 per bag.

Sugar price which five weeks ago reached all time high mark of Rs 7,600 per 50kg bag went further down from Rs 4,550 per bag to Rs 4,400 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs100 per kg. Sugar prices are declining due to the start of crushing season as well as government’s intervention in the market of supplying imported commodity at Rs90 per kg through the Utility Stores outlets and temporary/mobile outlets. According to traders, sugar prices are likely to remain on the lower side till March 2022 due to sufficient stocks but after that big dealers can exploit the situation in accordance with the international market trends.

Branded spices, detergents, tea, rice, powder chilis, and powder turmeric prices, which witnessed an increase in the past week, remained stable during this week as various brands branded spices like Shan Masala are available at Rs80 per pack, detergent and Lipton Yellow Label 200 gram pack at Rs280 per pack. Pulses prices remained stable as fine quality mash is available at Rs290 per kg and best quality lentil at Rs200 per kg. Best quality bean lentil at Rs290 per kg, masoor at Rs200 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs200 per kg and moong at Rs140 per kg.

Fresh milk as well as packed milk prices remained stable during the week. Packed milk suppliers such as Milk Pak and Olpers have intimated the traders of increasing 200gram milk pack price from Rs43 per pack to Rs44 per pack and cream price from Rs120 to Rs130 per pack.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend as potato price went down from Rs330 per 5kg to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs70 per kg against Rs75 per kg, onions price went down from Rs175 per 5kg to Rs150 per 5kg, which in retail is available at Rs40 per kg against Rs45 per kg and tomato price went down from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs370 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs85 per kg against Rs90 per kg.

Cucumber price went up from Rs270 per 5kg to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs75 per kg against Rs70 per kg. Prices of various qualities of garlic went up from Rs500-1,300 per 5kg to Rs750-1,400 per 5kg, which in the retail market are being sold at Rs170-300 per kg against Rs130-280 per kg. Ginger price went further down from Rs 1,400 per 5kg to Rs 1,450 per 5kg, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs300 per kg against Rs325 per kg. Capsicum price went up from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs550 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs130 per kg against Rs125 per kg, fresh bean price went further down from Rs350 per 5kg to Rs320 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs75 per kg against Rs80 per kg, peas price went further down from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs110 per kg against Rs120 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices and the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed some serious differences as the PBS has mentioned 11.8 kg LPG cylinder price at Rs 2,345.17per domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg but in retail, it is being sold at Rs 2,550 per cylinder.

The PBS mentioned sugar price at Rs91.39 per kg, while in the market on average, sugar is available at Rs100per kg. The PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs 2,058.90per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold at Rs 2,060 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs 1,175.47 per 20kg bag but in the market it is available at Rs 1,460 per 20kg bag.

Fresh milk price at Rs114.30 per kg, while in the market it is being sold at Rs140 per kg, cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs140 per plate against the PBS mentioned price of Rs82.72 per plate. Mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad is available at Rs 1,350 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs 1,148.28 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs 1,400 per kg. The PBS has mentioned beef with bones price at Rs574.80, while it is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 per kg, while boneless beef is available at Rs800 per kg.

Prices of all the fruits went up during this week as best quality apple prices jumped from Rs250 per kg to Rs300 per kg, Kala Kilo apple price jumped from Rs210 to Rs175 per kg, golden apple price jumped from Rs120 per kg to Rs150 per kg, white apple price went up from Rs85 per kg to Rs125 per kg, guava from Rs80 per kg to Rs100 per kg, best quality banana from Rs100 per dozen to Rs120 per dozen, and normal quality banana from Rs65 per dozen to Rs75 per dozen, shakri from Rs75 per dozen to Rs90 per dozen, best quality pomegranate from Rs200 per kg to Rs270 per kg, and normal quality from Rs140 per kg to Rs200 per kg.

