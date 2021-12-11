FFC takes lead in earlier disbursement of dividend

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has been appreciated by Central Depository Company (CDC) appreciated for earliest announcement of book closure within 15 days of approval of third interim dividend by the Board of Directors and subsequent fastest electronic disbursement of dividend into shareholders’ accounts on the 8th day, after the start of book closure. Thus, achieving compliance well before the deadlines as per SECP directives.

In a meeting with high officials of CDC, Imran Rizvi, Head of Shares Department FFC acknowledged that it was the joint teams’ effort of CDC Share Registrar (CDCSR), FFC and AKBL - the designated bank of FFC, which made this distinct achievement possible by creating new milestone in corporate history.

