BMG, PBG join hands for upcoming FPCCI elections

KARACHI: The ruling Businessmen Group (BMG) of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Progressive Businessmen Group (PBG) which is the representative of Chambers and Associations of Balochistan province have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in which both the parties have agreed to jointly decide and announce the future plan of action for the Annual Elections 2021 of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

It was further decided in a meeting held here on Friday that both the groups would by themselves decide the fate of all the members from Sindh and Balochistan while nobody will be allowed to take advantage of the resources of both provinces, which represent 52 percent of the exports, trade and industry, by taking over the FPCCI’s regime after depriving the actual representatives and failing to highlight the core issues.

Leaders of both the Groups mutually agreed on numerous affairs and announced the manifesto whose important points are mentioned below:

To provide excellent leadership of International Standard to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and bring this institution at par with any other similar institution of the world. To jointly raise strong voice for the legitimate rights of Chambers and Trade Associations as per constitution of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and ensure complete supremacy of the institution. To carry out practical struggle for restoring the integrity and sovereignty of all the members of the federation. To take practical steps to cleanse the institution from bogus and unfair representations. To jointly identify the collective issues being faced by the businessmen and industrialists of the two provinces in particular and other members in general and carry out joint efforts for resolving the issues. To introduce and effectively implement reforms program at the federation according to modern era. To protect and restore the basic constitutional and democratic rights of all the members from both provinces in particular and to safeguard and respect other members in general. To secure the rights of members from both provinces and for this purpose, a joint strategy be adopted by the managing committee of the federation and the delegates.

The meeting was attended by Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, Patron-in-Chief PBG Ghulam Farooq, Chairman Progressive Businessmen Group Jumma Khan, Vice Chairmen BMG Anjum Nisar and Javed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil also attended the meeting.

It is being anticipated the coalition between these two groups would play a crucial role in the forthcoming elections of the federation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021