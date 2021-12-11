Pakistan witnessing boom in tourism sector: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan was witnessing a boom in the tourism sector, which would not only project a positive image of the country but also help generate revenue.

Addressing a conference on the eve of International Mountain Day in Islamabad on Friday, the president said that government was taking several measures to promote tourism in the country.

The president called for involving locals in building infrastructure in tourist destinations to facilitate tourists.

He said Pakistan’s scenic destinations offered huge potential for tourism and also needed a responsible approach to preserve its natural beauty from the effects of pollution, human footprint, and rapid construction.

The president emphasised utilising technology to boost tourism and training human resource to deal with the requirements of the tourism industry.

He said the country’s northern areas particularly, Gilgit Baltistan, witnessed a surge in local tourism during the pandemic, where the people of the area offered facilities of boarding and lodging to tourists.

