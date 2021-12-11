ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By ▼ -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By ▼ -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder
Dec 11, 2021
Markets

Japanese shares fall on weak tech stocks, post first weekly gain in three

Reuters 11 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Friday, weighed down by tech stocks and caution ahead of U.S. inflation data, but posted their first weekly gain in three on easing worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant’s impact on the pace of economic recovery.

The Nikkei share average ended 1% lower at 28,437.77, but posted a 1.46% gain in its first weekly gain in three weeks.

The broader Topix lost 0.77% to 1,975.48 and rose 0.9% for the week.

“Technology and growth shares were affected by the Nasdaq’s weak finish overnight,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Wall Street ended lower overnight, as investors booked some profits after three straight days of gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling more sharply than the S&P 500, while the Dow was virtually flat.

“It is hard for investors to make bets ahead of the U.S. CPI (Consumer Price Index) data this evening and the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting next week,” Ichikawa said.

A higher-than-expected CPI reading would strengthen the case for a policy tightening decision at the U.S. central bank’s meeting next week.

Chip-related shares fell, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron losing 1.75% and 1.26%, respectively. Medical equipment maker Terumo slipped 2.28% and game maker Bandai Namco Holdings lost 2.93%.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings dragged Nikkei down the most, falling 5.45% and was the biggest loser on the index.

Hitachi gained 2.17% amid a report that the conglomerate is considering selling its stake in Hitachi Transport System. Hitachi Transport surged 7.69%.

There were 52 advancers on the Nikkei index against 168 decliners. The Mothers Index of start-up firm shares lost 2.27%.

Japanese shares Nikkei Topix Omicron coronavirus

