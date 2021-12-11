Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 129,784 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,873 tonnes of import cargo and 32,911 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 96,873 tonnes comprised of 45,823 tonnes of containerised cargo; 9,865 tonnes of bulk cargo; 5,460tonnes of soybean seeds; 6,382 tonnes of wheat; and 29,338 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 32,911 tonnes comprised of 24,888 tonnes of containerised cargo; 7,301 tonnes of clinkers and 722 tonnes of rice. As many as 6,740 containers comprising of 3,410 containers of import and 3,330 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1029 of 20’s and 1174 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 15 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 523 of 20’s and 315 of 40’s loaded containers while 55 of 20’s and 1,061 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four vessels namely Osaka, M.T. Quetta, CNC Dream and CSS Integrity have berth at Karachi Port with containers and tankers.

There were six ships namely Gulf Star, Al Mahboobah, M.T. Lahore, Nordneptun, Sunrise and Xin Qung Dao have sailed out from Karachi Port.

